LGT Group Foundation Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

