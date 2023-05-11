Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director John W. Kozarich Sells 6,408 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

