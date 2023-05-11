Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $167.93 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,751,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,716,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283837 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $687.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

