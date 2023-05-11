LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 51,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,503. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 97.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.