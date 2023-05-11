LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 2,919,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

