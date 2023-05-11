LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.87. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 28,033 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
