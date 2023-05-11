LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.87. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 28,033 shares traded.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

