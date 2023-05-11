Loom Network Market Cap Hits $58.67 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Loom Network has a market cap of $58.67 million and $19.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

