Loop Capital Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $417.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $11,342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $8,264,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.