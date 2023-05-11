L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRLCY. Societe Generale upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.80.

L’Oréal Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading

