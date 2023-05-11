Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

LITE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 157,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,992. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

