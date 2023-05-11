Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $414.67 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

