Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $6.00. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 217,104 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $237.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 144,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

