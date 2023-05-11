Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Up 3.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.37. 5,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUGDF. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

