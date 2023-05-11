LUXO Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $3,721.94 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

