MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

