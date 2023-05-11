MAI Capital Management Has $5.61 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $18,115,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

