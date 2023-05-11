MAI Capital Management Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

TOL opened at $64.58 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

