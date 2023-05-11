MAI Capital Management Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 245,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

