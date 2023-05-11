MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 63,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.