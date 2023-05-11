MAI Capital Management Purchases 6,230 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FREL opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.