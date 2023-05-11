MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

