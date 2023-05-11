Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.