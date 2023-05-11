MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 353,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,000 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,486,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

