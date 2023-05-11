Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after buying an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after buying an additional 326,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,198,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 222,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

