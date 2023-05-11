Marc J. Lenner Purchases 2,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.