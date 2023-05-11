Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,777. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

