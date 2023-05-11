Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Masimo also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 410,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,501. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

