Matrix Service to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matrix Service in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,977. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 792.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

