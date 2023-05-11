Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.31)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.46 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,400. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $819.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

