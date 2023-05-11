McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $475.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $394.46 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.