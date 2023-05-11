Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Up 266.7% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 8,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

