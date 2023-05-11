Meridian Management Co. Has $916,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 1,447,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

