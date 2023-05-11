Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,041,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439,587. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

