Meridian Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.40. 2,768,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,888. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

