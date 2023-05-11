Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.47. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

