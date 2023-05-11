Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 14.5% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.72% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $230,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $18.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,353.87. 43,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,493.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,466.76. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

