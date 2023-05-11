Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Lowered to $1,525.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,372.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,466.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

