Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.06 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

