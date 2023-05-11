Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 5.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 481,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.