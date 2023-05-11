Mizuho Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $29.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,127,601.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,920. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

