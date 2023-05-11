Mizuho Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $228.21 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $135,367,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,537,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,825,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

