MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires 1,511,794 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511,794 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 1.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.53% of NexGen Energy worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

NXE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 657,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

