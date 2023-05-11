MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $50.75 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547,858 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy makes up approximately 5.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.54% of Uranium Energy worth $50,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,355,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 2,940,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,758. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

