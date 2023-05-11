MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 50,066 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,066 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.70% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,277,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 147,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWNI remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Thursday. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.