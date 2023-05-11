MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

AQU stock remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

