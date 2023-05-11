Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 million-$62.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.70 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

