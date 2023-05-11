Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 907,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.68. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

