Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. indie Semiconductor makes up about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.85.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INDI. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,251,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,000 shares of company stock worth $3,855,956. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

