Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 979,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Alight makes up 3.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 1,265,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

