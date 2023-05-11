Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. New Fortress Energy comprises 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 579.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 300,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 379,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,887. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

